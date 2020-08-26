Swoop takes off with recovery strategy at Toronto Pearson Airport

As part of its continued recovery plans, Swoop is announcing the start of operations at Toronto Pearson Airport beginning on October 25, 2020. As Canada’s leading ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), Swoop is well-positioned to serve price-sensitive travelers while stimulating demand in Canada’s largest market.

“Travel is beginning to rebound, and we want to help encourage Canadians to reconnect with family and friends or plan that long-awaited vacation,” says Charles Duncan, President, Swoop. “With the robust health and safety measures we have put in place on each of our flights, travelers in Toronto will now have more affordable air travel options than ever before.”

Swoop’s service at Toronto Pearson Airport will include a mix of domestic and international routes. The winter schedule outlining the destinations and routes will be released in September.

“We welcome Swoop’s decision to begin operations at Toronto Pearson,” says Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. “The industry has changed significantly, and we are focused on world-class health and safety measures that will ultimately reinvigorate travel at Pearson and throughout the region.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Swoop continues to deliver on its mission of providing accessible and affordable air travel. The airline helped to connect Canadians from coast to coast with essential travel at affordable airfares. Today’s announcement builds off those early recovery plans to remain Canada’s ultra-low cost carrier of choice. Swoop will continue to serve Hamilton as part of its network.

As part of the WestJet Group, Swoop has proven the ULCC model to be successful. The airline has welcomed 2.5 million travelers in its two years of operations, who have saved $159 million in direct fare savings in 2019, according to a recent economic impact study.

