UNWTO Delegation Supports Restart to Egypt Tourism

A high-level UNWTO delegation (UN World Tourism Organization) has concluded an official visit to Egypt to offer firm support for the government’s work to restart tourism and direct its benefits towards supporting livelihoods and preserving cultural heritage. This was a visit to a country that is a member of the Executive Council. Members of the Executive Council elect the Secretary-General.

As the United Nations released its landmark Policy Brief on COVID-19 and Transforming Tourism, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlining his Five Priorities for rebuilding the sector, UNWTO visited Egypt to help guide the implementation of these key recommendations.

Led by the UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, the delegation met with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Dr. Khaled Al-Anani to learn of the steps taken to support tourism, including through the merging of the ministries of antiquities and tourism and the provision of grants and incentives to the sector.

Mr Pololikashvili also met with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly to learn more of work being undertaken to boost consumer confidence and guarantee the safety of both tourism workers and tourists.

Tourism adapting to new reality

The high-level talks, which also featured an update on large-scale tourism projects currently underway, including the new Grand Egyptian Museum and the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, were complemented by visits to several of Egypt’s most popular tourist sites. This allowed the UNWTO delegation to see first-hand the enhanced safety and hygiene protocols put in place in response as the sector adjusts a new reality within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

