Marella Cruises announces operations pause extension

UK’s third largest cruise line, Marella Cruises, has announced the extension in the operations pause until November 15 . The company said the ongoing uncertainty around COVID-19 travel restrictions prompted the decision.

Marella Cruises had previously been expected to return to operation at the end of next month. All customers whose bookings are impacted by the latest decision can choose from a range of flexible options.

These include amending their booking for free with a ten per cent incentive of the total value of their original booking, receive a refund credit and up to ten per cent incentive of the value of their booking or a full refund.

MSC Grandiosa returned to the seas in the Mediterranean last week, as the European cruise sector tested the water for the first time since the Covid-19 shutdown.

There are currently five ships in the Marella Cruises fleet, Marella Dream, Marella Discovery, Marella Discovery 2, Marella Explorer and Marella Explorer 2.

