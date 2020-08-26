Barbados cancels annual Run Barbados series this year

In keeping with the global ongoing efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) has made the difficult decision to cancel the annual Run Barbados series this year.

Manager of Sports, BTMI, Devon Chase mentioned, “I believe that this is the first time in the history of the Run Barbados Marathon Weekend that we will not be hosting an event. It hasn’t been an easy decision for us but in the interest of the preservation of life and overall general wellbeing, it was certainly the responsible thing to do.”

The BTMI will be taking advantage of this brief hiatus to reset and to plan for an improved running experience in 2021, with a view of attracting even greater participation among locals and visitors.

The 2021 Edition of the Run Barbados Marathon Weekend is scheduled to take place December 10-12.

