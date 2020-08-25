Honolulu shutting down for tourists and residents as of Thursday

Reopening Hawaii for tourism seems to be a remote possibility for Waikiki and the Hawaii island of Oahu today after Hawaii Governor Ige approved the request by Honolulu Mayor Caldwell to reinstate a “Stay at Home Order” for the next 2 weeks. It will start on Thursday at midnight. The Governor said: ” It’s about saving lives.”

Restaurants and Gyms on Oahu will be closing again, except for take-away orders. A 160-room hotel will be made available to house residents that were in contact with infected people. According to the Mayor, the name of the hotel will not be disclosed. To stay in such a hotel when isolation is necessary is voluntary. This is to help communities to separate infected people from healthy people and from a tense family environment. More than 30% of all cases are in the Pacific Island community. This community, however, only has 4% of the overall population. The Filipino community is also affected in a big way.

5,000 new tests a day will be made available using a new method someone can self administer through the nose. In-dining and haircuts will no longer be open, but take-out food will be available. The COVID-19 situation on Oahu is critical according to Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, US Surgeon General. Hawaii is considered in the yellow range of measurement meaning yellow is critical in infection increase. Reopening the state will be considered when the increase of infection goes back into the green.

Oahu has 397 hospitalizations, which is 165 more than a week ago. Currently, 50 sick people are in the ICU.

Right now, Hawaii has 4,472 active cases of COVID-19 on Oahu. 6-11% of sick people will end up in a hospital. Today, the state had 215 new cases. The state only has 1.4 million people.

The Stay at Home Order is valid for Honolulu County, which includes all of the islands of Oahu at this time.

Religious services may continue with restrictions.

#rebuildingtravel