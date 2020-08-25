How To Motivate The E-Commerce Staff

No matter how great a manager you are, the personnel decides everything. If your employees are lazy, snap up deadlines, play shooters or discuss world news instead of work – it’s time to change something. Don’t be in a hurry to fire the lazybones – better think about what you can do to motivate employees to perform their duties.

Why are employees too lazy to work?

There are several reasons why employees are reluctant to work.

It’s just that people are. They want to do nothing and get paid more. It’s a common type of people that are getting bigger and bigger.

They don’t want to work. Because the boss will come and do everything himself. Or he’ll redo what’s been done. Their logic is simple: why bother, if the boss will do the best anyway.

They don’t understand the tasks and responsibilities. If the employee does not have a sane job description, his tasks are too blurred or even insoluble – of course, the desire to work disappears. Make it clear what you want from each employee, for what purpose and in what time frame. It will be easier;

The atmosphere in the team is unhealthy: employees weave intrigues, rattle on each other, bosses encourage their favorites and oppress the disobedient. Any success of an employee can be turned inside out.

Types of staff motivation

The simplest type of motivation: do not immerse yourself in psychological exertions, understand the needs of each employee – just give more money. As a rule, it works: no one has ever given up money.

Salary increase. At least by 5-10 percent. If you have a few employees – these extra costs are unlikely to greatly affect the profits of the online store, and employees are motivated perfectly. The first months after the increase your whole team will just fly with happiness!

The same type of motivation also applies to bonus calculation – for example, a manager can be rewarded for a record number of completed orders, a courier – for processing many addresses, an accountant – for successful completion of accounts, a marketer – for a successful advertising campaign. If a person has achieved the goal by 100% – pay him a 100% bonus, if 80% – let the amount be smaller.