Namibia re-opens to international tourists

As from 01 September 2020, Namibia re-opens the Hosea International Airport to international tourists. This is a targeted initiative for leisure travelers and will be reviewed bi-weekly and amend as necessary.

All visitors will must adhere to current safety and health regulations under the COVID-19

State of the Emergency. Regulations can be obtained at www.namibiatourism.com.na

DEFINITIONS

‘accommodation” means facilities for overnight stay and services commonly associated therewith, including facilities provided on any premises where camping in caravans, tents or similar devices is allowed.

“accommodation establishment” means any premises in or on which the business of providing accommodation with or without meals against payment to tourists is intended to be conducted.

‘ ‘tourist “means any person who travels to a destination away from his or her normal place of residence for recreational or business purposes.

“tourism industry” means the businesses, enterprises and activities which provide services and facilities and cater for, attract and meet the needs of international and domestic tourists.

I.Entry Requirement

Entry into the country will only be allowed via Hosea Kutako International Airport as from 01 September 2020.

All tourist arrivals must have a negative PCR result not older than 72 hours before boarding to be allowed entry into Namibian territory.

Tourists must complete an epidemiological questionnaire to be submitted together with the full travel itinerary to health staff on the ground at the airport. Form can be obtained at www.namibiatourism.com.na

Tourists must have travel insurance that covers medical care or an unexpected extended hotel stay.

Requirements for Local Tourism Industry Service Providers

All tourism and hospitality establishments, facilities and enterprises must observe the general health and safety protocols as stipulated by the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS).

To ensure a safe experience for the tourists, detailed Covid-19 protocols for all operations in the tourism sector have been put in place by the Namibia Tourism industry regulator and can be obtained at www.namibiatourism.com.na

Tourism and hospitality establishments, facilities and enterprises must prior to receiving guests obtain a health certification licenses/permit in compliance with the provision of the protocols for the international tourism revival initiative. Application form can be obtained at www.namibiatourism.com.na

Must be registered and have a valid Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) operating license or registration certificate.

No facilities other than Namibia Tourism Board registered tourism accommodation will be allowed or be considered for certification for the purpose of seclusion of tourists/travelers under this initiative. Failure to comply with this provision shall constitute a criminal offence and is punishable in accordance with the laid down regulation under the State of Emergency.

All tourism accommodation establishments and facilities used for tourism business must further comply with the following stipulations:

Share and sensitise health and safety guidelines to guests and employees/staff; provide staff training on health and safety measures hygiene practices to prevent, manage and mitigate the spread of COVID-19; provide frontline and office staff with guidance and operation procedures that promote health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID- 19; provide staff and guests with _protective equipment; sanitation; enforce the use of protective equipment, social distancing requirements and contact tracing:

obtain and share with the MoHSS, where applicable visitor/guest declaration of travel history and medical status; and work with the regulator and national government to ensure safe internal and crossborder management of guests in line with local and international protocols.

Requirements for the Airlines

Airlines should adhere to international aviation standards as prescribed by IATA (International Air Traffic Association) covid-19 health and safety measures.

Airlines must make sure that travelers boarding to Namibia are in possession of valid PCR test issued by an.accredited testing center in the country of origin of the traveler’s trip.

Must ensure that all passengers have PCR tests results that are not older than 72 hours. Passengers with IPCR tests older than 72 hours or with no test will be turned back on the cost of the airline.

Passengers must be scanned and screened for temperature before boarding and those with temperatures more than 38 oc must go through necessary assessment and testing for Covid19 before they are allowed to board.

Testing/Screening on Arrival

All international passengers arriving into Namibia will undergo temperature screening.

Symptomatic travelers with body temperatures equal to or above 38 o c will be tested for Covid-19 at the airport. In addition to this temperature level, if a traveler is coughing, has shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing, sore throat and headache — they will be isolated in specific facilities designated by the MoHSS until their results are ready.

A traveler who provides on arrival a valid and negative PCR result in compliance with entry requirement will be allowed to proceed to the certified tourist facility of booking for 7day seclusion.

Transfer from Airport to Tourist Accommodation

Tourists should transfer from Airport directly to their first destination of booking.

No overnight or stop over at accommodation/ facilities not health certified are permitted.

Seclusion Requirements

All travelers will be required to stay for 7 days at their first tourist facility or accommodation which must be duly registered with NTB and health certified by MoHSS.

All travelers who entered Namibia will be tested for Covid -19 on day 5 day of seclusion at the first tourist facility of their stay. Test Results will be provided by day 7 after which tourist will be allowed to continue with itinerary if results are negative. If the result is positive, the tourist will be taken to an isolation facility.

Testing will be conducted by health service providers at the tourist place of stay.

Tourists may undertake and enjoy all tourist products and activities offered at their place of stay and may not leave the premise until after the 7th day.

Travelers entering the country should be aware of possible health risks posed by covid-19 and should comply with any additional screening measures put in place at respective places of visit.

Breach of the 7day seclusion protocols is a punishable offence in accordance with the laid down regulation under the State of the Emergency.

Tracing and Case Management

To safeguard tourist’s health and timely action in the event of Covid-19 detection, it is mandatory that tourists must acquire a local mobile number and be reachable at all times while in Namibia.

A traveler who’s result of test after 7 days comes out positive will be moved to Government isolation facilities for treatment at own cost and be managed according to the National Case Management Guidelines.

Visas Requirement

All travelers must adhere to the existing visa requirements applicable to their countries.

Travelers from visa exempted countries can stay up to maximum 90 days in Namibia.

If you overstay the validity of your visa or permit you can be arrested, detained and fined before being deported.

Travelers can also apply for visas at Namibian Embassies/High Commission around the world.

Passport should be valid for a minimum period of 6 months from the date of visa application.

#rebuildingtravel