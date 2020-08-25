Florida Keys escape significant impact from Laura

Officials in the Florida Keys staged a final tropical cyclone Laura emergency management coordinating virtual conference Tuesday, as the storm — that became a hurricane Tuesday morning — moved away from the island chain leaving little impact.

There are no longer any tropical cyclone warnings for Laura in the Florida Keys.

Both Keys utility companies, the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative and Keys Energy, reported 100 percent electrical service is available to their customers as of Tuesday morning.

Keys transportation systems are operational and both Keys airports are operating normally.

Officials at the City of Marathon reported some beach erosion at Sombrero Beach Park and plan to reopen the park to the public late Wednesday morning.

Monroe County Emergency Management has deactivated the Emergency Operations Center for Laura.

There were no general visitor or resident evacuation orders given for Laura.

