Cyprus allows some Russian tourists in

Cyprus’ Health Ministry published its new weekly travel list yesterday, announcing that some categories of Russian citizens will be able to visit the Republic of Cyprus starting from August 28 provided that they self-isolate for 14 days.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Russia was officially included in this list as a Category C country.

Only certain categories of citizens are allowed to enter Cyprus from Category C countries, who are able to undergo a test for COVID-19 upon the arrival in Cyprus or have a negative coronavirus test not later than 72 hours before the flight.

The ministry announced that 10 countries are being downgraded. Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Ireland and Iceland move from Category A to Category B, while Croatia, France, the Netherlands, Andorra and Tunisia move from Category B to Category C. The only country, which was upgraded, is Sweden, which moved from Category C up to Category B.

