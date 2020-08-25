Russian Aeroflot Group: Passenger numbers plummet due to COVID-19

Russia’s Aeroflot PJSC today announces operating results for Aeroflot Group and Aeroflot – Russian Airlines for July and 7M 2020.

7M 2020 Operating Highlights

In 7M 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 15.8 million passengers, 54.2% down year-on-year. Aeroflot airline carried 8.8 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 58.8%.

Group and Company RPKs decreased by 56.7% and 60.6% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decrease by 49.6% year-on-year for the Group and by 51.9% year-on-year for the Company.

The passenger load factor decreased by 11.5 p.p. year-on-year to 69.7% for Aeroflot Group and decreased by 14.2 p.p. to 64.6% for Aeroflot airline.

July 2020 Operating Highlights

In July 2020, Aeroflot Group carried 2.9 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 54.5%. Aeroflot airline carried 1.0 million passengers, a year-on-year decrease of 72.2%.

Group and Company RPKs were down 63.5% and 79.4% year-on-year, respectively. ASKs decrease by 58.3% for Aeroflot Group and by 74.4% for Aeroflot airline.

Aeroflot Group’s passenger load factor was 78.7%, representing a 11.3 percentage point decrease versus the same period a year earlier. The passenger load factor at Aeroflot – Russian Airlines decreased by 17.2 percentage points year-on-year to 70.4%.

Impact of coronavirus pandemic

In 7M and July 2020, operating results were affected by the dynamics of demand and significant flight restrictions imposed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. Suspension of scheduled international flights and quarantine restrictions in Russia affected the decline in traffic indicators.

In July 2020 Aeroflot Group’s domestic traffic volumes continued to recover, the restoration of flights is accompanied by a progressive increase in the passenger load factor. According to the results of July, Pobeda airline reached the traffic levels of comparable period of last year.

In August Aeroflot began to gradually restore international regular flights. Flights to the UK and Turkey were opened.

Fleet update

In July 2020 Aeroflot airline phased out one Airbus А330-300 aircraft. As of 31 July 2020, Group and Company fleet had 359 and 245 aircraft, respectively.

Net changes in the fleet Number of aircraft July 2020 7M 2019 as of 31.07.2020 Aeroflot Group -1 – 359 Aeroflot airline -1 – 245

Aeroflot Group Operating Results

July 2020 July 2019 Change 7M 2020 7M 2019 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 2,919.9 6,423.3 (54.5%) 15,847.0 34,618.4 (54.2%) – international 27.7 2,838.9 (99.0%) 4,594.3 15,521.4 (70.4%) – domestic 2,892.2 3,584.4 (19.3%) 11,252.7 19,097.0 (41.1%) Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 5,970.5 16,378.5 (63.5%) 38,686.4 89,303.0 (56.7%) – international 109.8 9,168.6 (98.8%) 16,954.2 52,699.6 (67.8%) – domestic 5,860.6 7,209.9 (18.7%) 21,732.2 36,603.4 (40.6%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 7,586.0 18,197.2 (58.3%) 55,524.6 110,080.4 (49.6%) – international 233.6 10,467.4 (97.8%) 24,171.4 66,038.2 (63.4%) – domestic 7,352.4 7,729.8 (4.9%) 31,353.2 44,042.3 (28.8%) Passenger load factor, % 78.7% 90.0% (11.3 p.p.) 69.7% 81.1% (11.5 p.p.) – international 47.0% 87.6% (40.6 p.p.) 70.1% 79.8% (9.7 p.p.) – domestic 79.7% 93.3% (13.6 p.p.) 69.3% 83.1% (13.8 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 17,761.3 28,392.1 (37.4%) 123,760.3 170,545.5 (27.4%) – international 3,354.6 15,180.0 (77.9%) 53,210.6 96,280.3 (44.7%) – domestic 14,406.7 13,212.1 9.0% 70,549.7 74,265.2 (5.0%) Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 71.4 116.4 (38.7%) 560.4 707.0 (20.7%) – international 19.1 70.7 (72.9%) 291.8 444.1 (34.3%) – domestic 52.2 45.7 14.3% 268.6 262.9 2.2% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 608.7 1,590.4 (61.7%) 4,042.2 8,744.3 (53.8%) – international 29.0 895.9 (96.8%) 1,817.7 5,187.1 (65.0%) – domestic 579.7 694.6 (16.5%) 2,224.5 3,557.2 (37.5%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 949.9 2,166.1 (56.1%) 7,025.6 13,090.0 (46.3%) – international 86.6 1,245.5 (93.1%) 3,344.9 7,903.2 (57.7%) – domestic 863.4 920.6 (6.2%) 3,680.6 5,186.8 (29.0%) Revenue load factor, % 64.1% 73.4% (9.3) 57.5% 66.8% (9.3) – international 33.5% 71.9% (38.4) 54.3% 65.6% (11.3) – domestic 67.1% 75.4% (8.3) 60.4% 68.6% (8.1) Revenue flights 21,202 41,236 (48.6%) 142,136 256,519 (44.6%) – international 402 17,076 (97.6%) 38,509 108,128 (64.4%) – domestic 20,800 24,160 (13.9%) 103,627 148,391 (30.2%) Flight hours 50,235 112,329 (55.3%) 375,450 706,252 (46.8%)

Aeroflot – Russian Airlines Operating Results

July 2020 July 2019 Change 7M 2020 7M 2019 Change Passengers carried, thousand PAX 1,034.7 3,690.6 (72.0%) 8,842.1 21,486.1 (58.8%) – international 26.2 1,929.7 (98.6%) 3,505.2 11,248.1 (68.8%) – domestic 1,008.6 1,760.8 (42.7%) 5,336.9 10,237.9 (47.9%) Revenue Passenger Kilometres, mn 2,055.3 9,974.9 (79.4%) 23,189.0 58,794.5 (60.6%) – international 101.6 6,726.3 (98.5%) 12,961.9 40,121.9 (67.7%) – domestic 1,953.7 3,248.6 (39.9%) 10,227.2 18,672.6 (45.2%) Available Seat Kilometres, mn 2,919.8 11,391.8 (74.4%) 35,902.2 74,579.6 (51.9%) – international 223.8 7,854.1 (97.2%) 19,385.4 51,578.9 (62.4%) – domestic 2,696.0 3,537.7 (23.8%) 16,516.8 23,000.6 (28.2%) Passenger load factor, % 70.4% 87.6% (17.2 p.p.) 64.6% 78.8% (14.2 p.p.) – international 45.4% 85.6% (40.3 p.p.) 66.9% 77.8% (10.9 p.p.) – domestic 72.5% 91.8% (19.4 p.p.) 61.9% 81.2% (19.3 p.p.) Cargo and mail carried, tonnes 9,682.8 18,613.3 (48.0%) 86,068.7 118,671.9 (27.5%) – international 3,307.5 12,865.3 (74.3%) 46,882.9 82,081.4 (42.9%) – domestic 6,375.3 5,747.9 10.9% 39,185.8 36,590.5 7.1% Revenue Cargo Tonne Kilometres, mn 44.7 86.3 (48.2%) 433.5 541.8 (20.0%) – international 18.8 64.5 (70.9%) 266.9 401.9 (33.6%) – domestic 26.0 21.9 18.8% 166.6 139.8 19.1% Revenue Tonne Kilometres, mn 229.7 984.1 (76.7%) 2,520.5 5,833.3 (56.8%) – international 27.9 669.8 (95.8%) 1,433.4 4,012.9 (64.3%) – domestic 201.8 314.2 (35.8%) 1,087.0 1,820.4 (40.3%) Available Tonne Kilometres, mn 404.2 1,375.1 (70.6%) 4,694.3 8,976.2 (47.7%) – international 83.1 962.8 (91.4%) 2,752.8 6,303.0 (56.3%) – domestic 321.0 412.3 (22.1%) 1,941.5 2,673.2 (27.4%) Revenue load factor, % 56.8% 71.6% (14.7 p.p.) 53.7% 65.0% (11.3 p.p.) – international 33.6% 69.6% (36.0 p.p.) 52.1% 63.7% (11.6 p.p.) – domestic 62.9% 76.2% (13.4 p.p.) 56.0% 68.1% (12.1 p.p.) Revenue flights 9,396 25,692 (63.4%) 89,471 168,255 (46.8%) – international 380 12,525 (97.0%) 31,234 82,629 (62.2%) – domestic 9,016 13,167 (31.5%) 58,237 85,626 (32.0%) Flight hours 21,524 72,499 (70.3%) 245,220 482,663 (49.2%)

