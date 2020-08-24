Earthquake rocks Costa Rica’s capital city

mm Harry S. JohnsonAugust 24, 2020 23:47
Strong earthquake shook buildings in Costa Rica‘s capital city San Jose on Monday and was felt strongly throughout the country today. No deaths, injuries or structural damages have been reported so far. No tsunami warning had been issued.

Preliminary Earthquake Report
Magnitude 6.0
Date-Time ·         24 Aug 2020 21:51:11 UTC

·         24 Aug 2020 15:51:11 near epicenter
Location 9.598N 84.601W
Depth 27 km
Distances ·         3.7 km (2.3 mi) ESE of Jaco, Costa Rica

·         40.1 km (24.8 mi) SSW of Desamparados, Costa Rica

·         42.8 km (26.5 mi) SW of San Rafael Abajo, Costa Rica

·         43.6 km (27.0 mi) WSW of Tejar, Costa Rica

·         49.3 km (30.6 mi) SSE of Puntarenas, Costa Rica
Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 5.6 km; Vertical 2.4 km
Parameters Nph = 117; Dmin = 67.2 km; Rmss = 1.39 seconds; Gp = 131°

