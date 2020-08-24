Earthquake rocks Costa Rica’s capital city
Strong earthquake shook buildings in Costa Rica‘s capital city San Jose on Monday and was felt strongly throughout the country today. No deaths, injuries or structural damages have been reported so far. No tsunami warning had been issued.
|Preliminary Earthquake Report
|Magnitude
|6.0
|Date-Time
|· 24 Aug 2020 21:51:11 UTC
· 24 Aug 2020 15:51:11 near epicenter
|Location
|9.598N 84.601W
|Depth
|27 km
|Distances
|· 3.7 km (2.3 mi) ESE of Jaco, Costa Rica
· 40.1 km (24.8 mi) SSW of Desamparados, Costa Rica
· 42.8 km (26.5 mi) SW of San Rafael Abajo, Costa Rica
· 43.6 km (27.0 mi) WSW of Tejar, Costa Rica
· 49.3 km (30.6 mi) SSE of Puntarenas, Costa Rica
|Location Uncertainty
|Horizontal: 5.6 km; Vertical 2.4 km
|Parameters
|Nph = 117; Dmin = 67.2 km; Rmss = 1.39 seconds; Gp = 131°
