Costa Rica extends list of countries allowed to visit

On August 1, 2020 Costa Rica opened its international airports: Juan Santamaría International Airport, Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport, and Tobías Bolaños Airport.

The list of countries allowed to enter is reviewed periodically and based on the latest update the list was extended as follows:

• European Union

• United Kingdom

• Canada

• Uruguay

• Japan

• South Korea

• Thailand

• Singapore

• China

• Australia

• New Zealand

Starting September 1st, residents of six states of the United States of America will be able to visit Costa Rica:

• New York

• New Jersey

• New Hampshire

• Vermont

• Maine

• Connecticut

Costa Rica International Airport is currently opened for tourists from:

Iberia and Lufthansa already flying in.

Air Canada resumes flights September 12th.

Air France resumes flights October 14th.

Requirements:

• Tourists must complete and present an epidemiological survey.

• Tourists must present proof of a negative PCR coronavirus test. The result must have been received within the 48 hours before their travel to Costa Rica.

• Tourists must acquire travel insurance that covers medical care or an unexpected extended hotel stay.Tourists must follow all airport and local health protocols. This includes wearing a mask or face shield in nearly all indoors circumstances

• Tourists from the United States of America must show proof of their residency in one of the authorized six states through their driver’s license.

