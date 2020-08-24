San Francisco first US airport to launch rapid COVID-19 testing

Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care was selected to partner with San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to launch the first rapid COVID-19 testing program for airport employees in the United States. This partnership provides employee testing both on-airport and at nearby Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Bay Area care locations.

The program launched with the testing of airline flight crews in late July. The on-airport testing facility, located in the International Terminal, is currently returning test results in less than an hour, and anticipates further reductions in test result wait times.

The GoHealth Urgent Care Return to Work program provides knowledgeable and experienced clinical guidance and resources, rapid COVID-19 testing capabilities and a tailored COVID-19 care program to evaluate, test and care for airport employees to ensure their ongoing health and well-being. SFO selected the GoHealth Urgent Care program to streamline the process and protect its employees.

Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care’s dedicated COVID-19 testing area (located outside of the terminal and away from passenger traffic) will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and employees will be able to save their spot in advance online via the GoHealth Urgent Care link shared by their employer.

“SFO continues to take action to protect the health and safety of both our employees and our travelers,” said Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. “Thanks to this partnership with Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care, SFO is the first US airport to offer convenient testing for airport employees with rapid results. I am grateful to the entire team who made this milestone a reality.”

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we have been working with employers across our national footprint to provide solutions and strategies to safeguard their employees’ health while they safely ramp up operations,” said Todd Latz, CEO of GoHealth Urgent Care. “SFO has conducted a very thoughtful process as it takes a leading role in creating a safe and healthy work environment for airport employees and other businesses that operate within SFO, as well as their customers, and we and our partner, Dignity Health, are excited to support those efforts.”

“We’ve been providing medical care to travelers and employees at San Francisco International Airport for over two decades through St. Mary’s SFO Medical Clinic,” said David Klein, MD, MBA, President and CEO of Dignity Health’s St. Mary’s Medical Center in San Francisco. “We are pleased to expand our relationship with San Francisco International through this additional partnership providing employers and employees much-needed support to safeguard healthy returns to work during this pandemic.”

GoHealth Urgent Care’s Return to Work program includes a tailored COVID-19 plan for employee health, comprehensive clinical evaluation and testing, on-demand access to leadership and clinical guidance, and ongoing consultation on each employer’s COVID-19 strategy.

