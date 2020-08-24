Selective tourism: Costa Rica to allow tourism from only six US states

Costa Rica announced that the residents of just six US states will be allowed to visit the country starting on September 1.

According to an announcement made by Costa Rica’s tourism board, only Americans residing in Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Vermont will be permitted to travel to Costa Rica.

“In these six states, there has been a very positive evolution of the pandemic and their epidemiological indicators are of high quality,” Gustavo Segura, Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism, said in a statement.

In order to enter the country, American travelers will be required to present a valid driver’s license that shows they’re a resident in one of the approved states.

Tourists entering Costa Rica are also required to complete an online epidemiological health form prior to arrival and present negative results from a COVID-19 test administered within 48 hours of arrival.

As of August 19, Costa Rica’s borders have opened to international tourists from the European Union, Europe’s Schengen Zone, the UK, Canada, Uruguay, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, China, and New Zealand.

According to the Embassy of Costa Rica, the country’s tourism industry is worth an estimated $1.7 billion per year.

Costa Rica typically sees more than 1.7 million visitors annually — many of which participate in ecotourism activities, or excursions and experiences centered around conservation of the country’s many protected natural areas, including rainforests, volcanoes, and beaches.

The country is one of several destinations that has started to welcome back international travelers in recent months. Starting in June, travelers from the US were welcomed back to a number of Caribbean vacation spots, including St. Lucia, Jamaica, the US Virgin Islands, St. Barts, and Antigua and Barbuda.

