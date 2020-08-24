LOT Polish Airlines launches Wroclaw flights from Budapest Airport

Having already added eight new operations during these unprecedented times, Budapest Airport has today further expanded its route network by welcoming the arrival of LOT Polish Airlines’ link to Wroclaw. With the addition of another brand-new destination from the Hungarian gateway, LOT’s latest launch becomes part of the flag carrier’s growing hub at Budapest.

LOT’s latest new route to Poland joins its established links to Kraków and Warsaw, showing continued commitment to the Hungarian market. “Despite the hardships of this year, we have continued to work closely with all our partners and it’s rewarding to see this come to fruition,” explains Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport. “LOT’s weekly flight to Poland’s fourth-largest city adds diversity and strength to our network.”

#rebuildingtravel