Nepal will resume international air service on September 1

Nepali government spokesperson and Minister for Finance and Communication Yubaraj Khatiwada announced today that the government of Nepal has decided to resume scheduled international flights from September 1 after nearly six months of flight suspension

Nepal has suspended the international flights since March 22 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. The country had earlier planned to resume the scheduled fights starting from Aug. 17, but the suspension was extended till Aug. 31 amid resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Himalayan country in the recent days.

Minister for Finance and Communication Yubaraj Khatiwada said that a cabinet meeting on Thursday decided to resume scheduled international flights from Sept. 1.

“Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation will publish the table of flight schedules starting from September 1,” he said.

So far, only chartered flights for humanitarian purpose and for the delivering of medical goods have been allowed.

Certain restrictions would be imposed on scheduled flights to allowing flights only from limited countries and regions and for limited Nepali and foreign nationals.

