Tourism Authority Thailand hosts first Krabi Carbon Neutral Meeting

The green image of Krabi came alive on the Sky Garden of ANANA Ecological Resort Krabi at a TAT carbon neutral tourism event courtesy of the Anana Seagrass Carbon Compensation scheme.

The invited leading destination companies (DMC) in Thailand participated in a showcase of the ecological philosophy and spirit of the province and ideas and opportunities like solar electric Longtail boat river cruises and carbon neutral hotel transportation were explored in dialogue with local agents from Krabi and Trang provinces.

The delegates embraced the joint responsibility to contribute to a more viable tourism future and agreed to the principles of sharing and maintaining the bounties nature is providing. As a result future overseas and domestic guest can look forward to enjoying new nature and community based itineraries for sustainable holidays like forest bathing, bird watching and sound healing in Krabi and neighboring Trang.

The vitamins and taste of the hotel’s organic farm to table banquet will certainly provide added energy to promote Krabi , Thailand’s favorite Green Destination.

