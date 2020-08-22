How WTTC wanted British PM Boris Johnson to lead the World in Reopening Tourism?

Gloria Guevara, CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council has become the leader for the private industry to speak for the survival of one of the largest industries in the world. Other than the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), WTTC clearly became the “doer” and a true leader when it comes to responding to the biggest threat the industry ever faced. Other than UNWTO WTTC has done by far more than lip service and empty talk.

On July 31 the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) was looking to the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson for global leadership in sending a letter to him asking him for personal engagement. before any other Country leader. Mr Johnson himself is recovering from the after effects of COVID-19

The member of WTTC are the largest corporation in the global travel and tourism industry. Many of them are fighting for survival. WTTC has been in this battle alongside these travel industry giants to convince governments to reopen travel despite COVID-19. There is no time and room for failure since even the giants in the industry are on the verge along with millions of people employed directly or indirectly in the travel and tourism industry.

August 06: The U.K. adds Belgium, The Bahamas, Andorra to the quarantine list

Boris Johnson’s government warned British tourists they face more disruption to their plans for holidays in Europe amid reports that France may be next on the U.K. list of countries hit by coronavirus travel restrictions. Spain battled to rescue tourism after the U.K. quarantine order

On August 07, WTTC was hoping to get a supporting response from the UK government in response to the letter sent to the PM a week earlier.

On August 12, WTTC released a statement saying, that WTTC was deeply disappointed that thousands of British holidaymakers have had their holidays ruined, now the UK government has added more countries to its quarantine list, including key summer holidays destinations, France and Malta. While we agree public health should remain the top priority, this move will crush what little confidence there is left in the fragile Travel & Tourism sector.

“More than 100 of the world’s major travel and global business leaders signed a WTTC letter sent to 10 of the world’s most powerful Heads of State, including Boris Johnson, calling for their leadership to coordinate the international response to save the Travel & Tourism sector and the global economy. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has led the positive responses we have received following our plea for urgent action for a range of measures including testing and tracing instead of quarantines.

“The UK clearly lags behind other countries which have shunned quarantines in favor of comprehensive programs of testing for everyone departing and arriving back into their respective countries. International coordination and program of testing for anyone who wants to go on holiday to help stop COVID-19 in its tracks are crucial in order to rescue three million jobs in the UK alone.

“It’s hard to avoid believing that the UK Government doesn’t want people to travel at all. This is not only damaging the UK economy but also thousands of UK businesses, workers, and households up and down the country who will continue to suffer if an alternative solution to quarantines isn’t implemented immediately.”

This was the letter WTTC had sent to PM Boris Johnson on July 31

A similar letter went to the UK Opposition on August 4:

A call for your personal engagement and leadership to recover global Travel & Tourism

Dear Prime Minister,

On behalf of the global Travel & Tourism private sector, we thank you for the measures your government has implemented to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to support our sector during the worst crisis of our generation.

Your country has a proud history of showing leadership when the world needed it the most. We are now requesting your urgent personal engagement and leadership to ensure international collaboration and alignment that is desperately needed for the recovery of the Travel & Tourism sector. As a reminder, Travel & Tourism has been a critical catalyst for economic growth globally responsible for 330 million jobs, 1 in 10, and 10.3% of global GDP.

The restart and recovery of Travel & Tourism, and its associated economic and social benefits, is highly dependent on rebuilding traveler confidence and a consistent alignment amongst countries.

According to medical experts we can protect lives and recover the economy by supporting traveling and the application of the following four measures in a globally consistent way:

1. Wearing a mask: This should be mandatory on all modes of transport throughout the entire traveller journey, as well as when visiting any interior venue or those with restricted movement which results in close personal contact of two metres or less. According to medical evidence, such measures can reduce the risk for the spread by up to 92%1.

1 Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

2. Testing and contact tracing – We need extensive, rapid and reliable testing on departure and or arrivals (symptomatic and asymptomatic would-be travellers),

supported by effective contact tracing tools. The application of multiple tests will help to isolate infected people.

3. Quarantines for positive tests only: Quarantines for healthy travellers should not be necessary and damage the economy if testing and effective containment measures are in place at departure and arrival points. This can replace blanket quarantines in a more targeted and effective way significantly reducing the negative impact on jobs and the economy.

4. Reinforcing global protocols and standardise measures: The adoption of global health and safety protocols will help rebuild traveller confidence and ensure a consistent, coordinated and aligned approach of the travel experience in addition to significantly reducing the risk of infection.

We are convinced that our leaders of the G-7 platform can rescue the world from this unprecedented crisis by acting in an effective and coordinated way that will allow us to bring back more than 120m jobs and livelihoods affected. We are calling on the leaders of the G7, plus Australia, The Republic of Korea and Spain (as 10 of the top global tourism source markets) to work together to commit to and deliver the measures needed.

You have understandably focused on your important domestic priorities during the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic but now the hope and the future of the world is in your expert hands as one of the most important global leaders we have. With power comes the responsibility of global leadership and now is the time to act.

We are sending a similar letter to the Leader of the Opposition, in the firm belief that this is a non-partisan issue, and requiring their full support and commitment to your actions to help us during these difficult times.

Can we count on your leadership?

We intend to make the public on Monday 10 August our proposals and requests to the ten governments. We therefore respectfully request your response to this letter before Friday 7 August, so that we can confirm your personal engagement and the commitment of your government.

We already work very well with your Minister of Tourism and we kindly ask you to nominate an additional senior Minister of Foreign Affairs or similar to join his efforts and support the recovery of the sector, whilst also delivering the unquestionable benefits of the measures that we have proposed.

We urge these selected ministers to hold an urgent COVID-19 global summit to deliver a coordinated action plan with immediate impact.

WTTC and all our Members are fully committed to support you and your government colleagues in this endeavour of resolving the worst crisis of our generation.

Thank you in advance and with our highest respects, Gloria Guevara President & CEO WTTC Chris Nassetta President & CEO Hilton Jeffrey C Rutledge Chief Executive Officer, AIG Travel American International Group, Inc. Alex Zozaya Executive Chairman Apple Leisure Group Arnold W Donald President & Chief Executive Officer Carnival Corporation Paul Griffiths CEO Dubai Airports International Gary Chapman President Group Services & dnata Emirates Group Hiromi Tagawa Executive Advisor JTB Corp Jerry Noonan Co-founder, Global Hospitality & Leisure Practice Spencer Stuart Jane Jie Sun Chief Executive Officer & Director Trip.com Group Desirée Bollier Chair and Chief Merchant Value Retail Geoffrey J W Kent Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Abercrombie & Kent Glenda McNeal President, Enterprise Strategic Partnerships American Express Company Paul Abbott CEO American Express Global Business Travel Kurt Ekert President & CEO Carlson Wagonlit Travel Greg O’Hara Founder and Managing Partner Certares Sean Donohue Chief Executive Officer Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Ariane Gorin President, Expedia Business Services Expedia Group Rob Torres Managing Director for Travel Google Inc. Joan Vilà Executive Chairman Hotelbeds Dee Waddell Global Managing Director, IBM Travel and Transportation Industry IBM Keith Barr CEO InterContinental Hotels Group Darrell Wade Co-founder and Chairman Intrepid Group James Riley Group Chief Executive Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Arne Sorenson President & Chief Executive Officer Marriott International Pierfrancesco Vago Executive Chairman MSC Cruises Richard D Fain Chairman & CEO Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Sean Menke President & CEO Sabre Corporation Pansy Ho Group Executive Chairman and Managing Director Shun Tak Holdings Limited Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio di Balsorano de Clunieres Chairman Silversea Cruises Brett Tollman Chief Executive The Travel Corporation Greg Webb Chief Executive Officer Travelport Friedrich Joussen CEO TUI Group Roger Dow President & CEO U.S. Travel Association Matthew Upchurch President & CEO Caroline Beteta President & CEO Sébastien Bazin CEO Brian Chesky

WTTC is reacting immediately for any positive and of course negative signs for tourism openings.

Today, August 21, WTTC issued a statement of relief: saying: “WTTC is relieved that thousands of British holidaymakers can now at long last go on holiday to Portugal thanks to the country finally being removed from the UK government’s quarantine list.