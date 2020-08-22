Poland to resume air service with China, Gabon, Singapore, Serbia, Russia and Sao Tome

According to a government decree partially published by the Polish Press Agency, the government of Poland is planning to resume air service with China, Gabon, Singapore, Serbia, Russia and Sao Tome and Principe, that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, Poland expanded the list of countries with suspended air service; the number of states on the list grows from 44 to 63. Among those countries are Albania, Belgium, Venezuela, Gibraltar, India, Spain, Libya, Lebanon, Malta, Monaco, Namibia, Paraguay, Romania and the US.

The new decree is supposed to stay in force between August 26 and September 8. The ban does not cover flights, conducted with the Polish Prime Minister’s consent. It also does not cover military flights.

On June 17, Poland withdrew the total ban on international air service with the EU countries and a number of other directions. On July 2, Poland’s largest carrier LOT restored service with Canada, Japan and a number of Asian countries. The list of nations with suspended air service is being updated regularly.

