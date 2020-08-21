TravelGyaan Launches Virtual Travel Mart: VTM 2020

TravelGyaan is launching VTM 2020 (Virtual Travel Mart), a Virtual Expo with aims to become India’s largest buyer-seller meeting in the nation’s travel industry.

Speaking about the Virtual Expo, Ms. Nikita Rawtani, Founder of TravelGyaan, said: “VTM’s aim is to kick-start an initiative to rebuild travel. We are on a mission with a cause and we truly believe that participating in VTM will give the sellers a wonderful opportunity to meet, re-connect, and network with Indian buyers.”

VTM (Virtual Travel Mart) will open its doors on September 15 & 16, 2020 and promises to be engaging and interactive. It will enable a much larger audience to connect and network with fellow travel industry professionals.

This will be a one-of-a-kind exhibition where exhibitors will get direct access to chat and video meetings to connect with the target audience. With multiple features like pre-setting appointments to customizing a virtual booth with the brand’s look and feel, the exhibitors will be able to create an experience similar to a physical exhibition. Attendees can access a networking lounge to connect with fellow attendees from the travel industry virtually; download marketing collaterals from the resource section; and watch webinars, talks shows, panel discussions, and more

The highlight of VTM 2020 includes a speed networking lounge where the attendees video meet and discuss business virtually with exhibitors from around the world while also networking among fellow colleagues. This will be an altogether new experience for the attendees as well as the exhibitors. There are prizes worth hundreds of dollars waiting to be won.

TravelGyaan Virtual Events recently concluded ILVC (India Luxury Virtual Connect), India’s first ever virtual travel roadshow that took place on July 15 & 16. It was a successful initiative organized jointly by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and BrandIt and powered by TravelGyaan. The roadshow had 27 luxury hotel partners from Thailand who connected with travel agents from key metro cities in India. The virtual roadshow covered video meetings in round robin format as well as one-to-one and one-to-many meetings which were pre-scheduled. It was encouraging to find a lot of travel agents participating in the virtual roadshow with the same enthusiasm as if they were to attend a physical roadshow. The roadshow was attended and appreciated by seasoned travel professionals.

About TravelGyaan – Incepted in 2015 as an online travel training company, TravelGyaan has since then evolved in various B2B tourism marketing initiatives such as the creation of online training courses, conducting trade roadshows, handling social media for tourism products, digital marketing, media buying, and running a mini tourism call-center for any travel products looking for actionable visibility.

Virtual Exhibitions and Virtual Roadshows are 2 individual products which were recently launched by TravelGyaan Virtual Events. Both the platforms have different capabilities, and the features closely replicate either a travel exhibition or a trade roadshow purely as per the client’s requirement.

