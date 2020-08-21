PAL Airlines announces new service to Moncton and Ottawa

PAL Airlines announced that on September 21, 2020, the carrier will be launching a new five days a week service connecting St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador with Moncton, New Brunswick. The route will be extended to include Ottawa, Ontario as restrictions on travel to Atlantic Canada are progressively reduced.

This new service will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The initial schedule between St. John’s and Moncton is designed to offer passengers convenient morning departure times and early arrival times to allow for business and leisure activities at both destinations.

Once the service is extended to Ottawa, passengers travelling west will still benefit from convenient arrival and departure times while passengers travelling east to Moncton and St. John’s will enjoy desirable early evening arrival times. PAL Airlines’ service will offer the most efficient travel time between destinations and mitigate the need for passengers to change planes during transit.

“PAL Airlines is excited to expand our route network to now include Moncton and shortly Ottawa,” said Calvin Ash, President of PAL Airlines. “This new service is an important step forward for our airline. We are thrilled to be able to respond to the needs of our growing customer base by enhancing our route network and adding this new connection between Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, and soon to Ontario. This is a great opportunity for PAL Airlines to extend our presence in Atlantic and Eastern Canada and introduce our services to new communities while directly responding to the needs of our customers.”

