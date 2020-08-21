Centara Dominates Family Hotels Category in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, wins big at the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards by Tripadvisor, with five of its hotels ranking in the Top 10 Hotels for Families in Thailand category.

Recognized for their multi-generational appeal, Centara Karon Resort Phuket, Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, and Centara Kata Resort Phuket all took home Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best accolades, reflecting Centara’s commitment to delivering authentic family experiences.

In the latest awards, COSI Samui Chaweng Beach also picked up a Best of the Best accolade as it was included in the Top 25 Bargain Hotels in Thailand category, which highlights the best charming, friendly stays for budget-conscious travellers.

Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best winners – including COSI Samui Chaweng Beach and Centara’s five award-winning family-friendly resorts – are among the top 1 percent of all listings on Tripadvisor, representing the most exceptional, highest-rated properties around the world.

“We are once again thrilled that our hard work and commitment to providing extraordinary guest experiences is reflected in the opinions and reviews of our wonderful guests,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels and Resorts. “To secure five of the top 10 spots for best family hotels in Thailand is a testament to the warmth and dedication of our people, who leave no stone unturned in making our hotels and resorts the place to be for truly memorable family holidays.”

Overall, a total of 33 Centara hotels were recognized at the Traveller’s Choice Awards 2020, a phenomenal achievement for the Thailand-based international hotel group.

Centara’s defining qualities are the unique combination of Thainess and family values, which form the backbone of all things at Centara, from the company’s heritage and service style through to product and design, and importantly, to the distinctive family experiences that Centara provides for customers.

Winners of the 18th annual Travellers’ Choice Awards were calculated based on the quality and quantity of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on the world’s largest travel platform.

For more information about Centara’s award-winning family-friendly resorts, please visit Centara’s website at https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 81 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia, and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centers and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travelers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty program, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges, and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

Facebook LinkedIn Instagram Twitter

More news about Centara

#rebuildingtravel