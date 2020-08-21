FAA takes drone safety to Spanish-speaking community

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched a pilot program to translate into Spanish select web content for users of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS commonly referred to as drones).

The program is expected to reach the nearly 25.6 million people living in the United States with Limited English Proficiency (LEP) and will focus on Spanish, the most widely spoken language in the U.S. other than English.

The FAA seeks to remove barriers for this segment of the U.S. population interested in drones. The FAA website will have basic drone safety information for recreational flyers with a selection of existing web pages translated into Spanish.

There are regulatory and legal requirements for commercial airline pilots to speak, read, and understand English, but no similar LEP requirements apply to recreational drone flyers. The FAA will analyze the results of this outreach effort and may consider additional project phases in other languages in the future.

