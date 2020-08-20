Russian Rosneft starts jet fuel sales at Germany’s Stuttgart Airport

Russian oil producer Rosneft announced today that its German subsidiary, Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, has started jet fuel sales at Stuttgart Airport in southwest Germany.

The company plans further increase in production and jet fuel sales in Germany and on the European market as a whole. Rosneft Deutschland clinched several deals for jet fuel sales since the beginning of its marketing operations in Germany in 2019, the company says, including the contract with Aeroflot for fuel supplies in Schonefeld Airport.

Each third scheduled passenger flight from Berlin is now refueled by Rosneft Deutschland, Rosneft says.

Rosneft is the third largest player on the German refining market and is the shareholder in three refineries (PCK – 54.17%; MiRO – 24%; and Bayernoil – 28.57%) with the total capacity of ownership shares equaling 12.8 million tons per year.

