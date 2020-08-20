The Dream Returns to New York City
Reopening Dream Hotel Downtown in Famed Meatpacking District
Dream Hotel Group today announced plans to reopen Dream Downtown, bringing its hospitality and service back to New York City on Friday, August 21, 2020. Dream Hotels’ flagship location in New York joins Dream Hotels locations Dream Nashville in Tennessee, Dream Hollywood in California, and Dream South Beach in Florida, which are all open and welcoming guests back now. The hotel is set between Manhattan’s illustrious Meatpacking District and Chelsea neighborhood at 355 West 16th Street. In preparation for reopening, Dream Hotel Group developed a comprehensive health and cleanliness plan for all of its hotels, re
