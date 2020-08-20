Travel Hitlist After COVID: 4 Places You Should Visit After The Crisis

International travels are currently suspended and cancelled due to the onset of COVID-19. While some countries have opened their borders, a majority of the world is still in a standstill. The tourism industry is put on a halt, save only for travelers permitted to fly home to their respective countries.

However, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. The tourism industry hopes to bounce back once the pandemic starts to dwindle, country by country. For those with canceled travel plans for this year, there’s no need to worry. Perhaps you can be open to changes in travel options.

It doesn’t hurt to start planning this early so that when the crisis ends, all that’s left for you to do is to make final bookings and reservations.

Here are some of the best places to visit after the COVID pandemic ends:

Agra, India

India is known for a number of things––friendly people, widely varied traditional cuisines, yogic practices, religious festivals, etc. Agra is undoubtedly one of the best places to see in India. The city houses one of the most beautiful monuments in the world––Taj Mahal. Aside from this centuries-old structure, there are many other reasons why a trip to Agra is a must-do:

Go around the Agra Fort, which is very similar to but better preserved than the fort in New Delhi

Enjoy the beauty of Mehtab Bagh, where you can also have a majestic view of the Taj Mahal

Visit a world heritage site like Fatehpur Sikri––a town which houses the Jama Masjid, the largest mosque in India

Go on a shopping spree on many of its local street markets, where you can find anything from colorful bags, saris, marble items, leather articles, embroidery, and Persian rugs

Try many of its local delicacies, such as Petha, a soft candy for which Agra is most known

Baazi King can make further suggestions for your dream trip to India.

Tuscany, Italy

Italy is one of the hardest-hit countries by COVID-19 at the beginning of 2020, but the country has risen since then. With safety protocols in place, Italy will be able to bolster its tourism industry once the virus steers away. So, there’s absolutely no reason for you not to land in this beautiful country.

Tuscany, in particular, is a must-see. There, you’ll get to visit Florence, which is one of the world’s most treasured cities for art. You’ll also get to immerse in centuries of history dating back to the Paleolithic era. Of course, a trip to Italy wouldn’t be complete without trying genuine kinds of pasta and mouth-watering Italian soups.

Bali, Indonesia

Bali is one of Indonesia’s most visited destinations. It became one of the settings for the movie Eat, Pray, Love. There’s much for you to experience in Bali such as yoga, the tropical beaches, blue waters, and many more. The food doesn’t disappoint, too. Many would consider their trip to Bali as their favorite Asian retreat.

The beaches in Bali suit you especially if you love surfing. The cultural scene, through dance and music, is captivating as it is full of life and color. The accommodations give you a unique experience such as staying in villas in the middle of rice paddies. Indonesia is also home to both Muslims and Hindus. There are several sacred temples to which you can retreat for meditation.

New Orleans, USA

New Orleans is one of the most culturally rich states in USA. It offers a different kind of experience apart from other more common tourist destinations in the country. New Orleans is famous for night-long parties at Bourbon Street, colorful Mardi Gras, and quite oddly, voodoo rituals.

Aside from these, tourists travel to New Orleans for the year-round music festivals and daily live performances almost anywhere. Their famous boiled crawfish is also sought after by food enthusiasts. There’s also the Sazerac House, which takes you to an interactive journey of the history of craft cocktails.

Final Word

The COVID-19 pandemic that has currently hit the world has affected lives in many ways than one could ever imagine. People are asked to stay home, and the tourism industry has suffered. As leisure travels are restricted, people have no choice but to cancel their travel plans.

However, as 2020 hits its second half, the hopes are high that the virus might soon go away. When this finally happens, it’s time for you to reward yourself after a quite stressful year. Now is your time to get planning!

#rebuildingtravel