Diamond Resorts signs Travis Tritt as newest Diamond Celebrity Ambassador

Diamond Resorts announced that southern rock-influenced country music artist Travis Tritt has signed on as the company’s newest Diamond Celebrity ambassador.

Tritt will represent Diamond Resorts alongside a roster of celebrities, including country music artists Cole Swindell, Lee Brice, Jana Kramer, Dan + Shay, Colt Ford and Lauren Alaina.

“Travis Tritt is a legendary talent in the country music industry,” said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. “We are thrilled to have him join our roster of Diamond Celebrity ambassadors and perform exclusive shows for our members. Our Diamond Live concert series brings once-in-a-lifetime vacation experiences to members and invited guests, and Tritt will help us continue to bring these top-notch experiences to members.”

In 2020, the Diamond Live event platform went digital, transforming into the #DiamondLIVE @ Home concert series. Diamond Celebrities and invited musical performers including Maddie Poppe, Tyler Farr and Neal McCoy have performed exclusive live concerts from their homes to spread positivity during the global pandemic.

