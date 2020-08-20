US travel agency air ticket sales down 17% in July

Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) today released data showing that net sales from ARC-accredited travel agencies decreased 17% month-over-month from June to July 2020. This marks the first decrease in net sales month-over-month since May, and a 95% decrease year-over-year from July 2019. The consolidated dollar value of tickets transacted by agencies last month totaled $387 million, compared to $8 billion in July 2019.*

Month over month, July 2020 results show:

A 10% decrease in the total number of passenger trips;

U.S. domestic trips down 14%; and

International trips up 2%.

Compared to 2019, the total number of passenger trips settled by ARC in July was down 80%, from 25,060,633 to 5,116,520. U.S. domestic trips decreased 77% YOY to 3.6 million, while international trips numbered 1.4 million, an 84% decrease YOY. The average U.S. round-trip ticket price decreased from $498 in 2019 to $355 in July 2020.

Electronic Miscellaneous Document (EMD)** sales decreased YOY by 75% to $1,739,926, while EMD transactions decreased by 73% YOY in July, totaling 32,531.

#rebuildingtravel