Holland America Line opens bookings for 2021-22 voyages

Holland America Line is opening bookings for two of its most epic explorations: the 2022 Grand World Voyage and the 2021 Grand Africa Voyage. Guests who want to circle the globe on the 128-day odyssey can now make their Grand World Voyage and Africa circumnavigation reservations. Both itineraries are roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and include overnight calls at some of the world’s most iconic cities.

Holland America Line’s 2022 Grand World Voyage aboard Zaandam travels around the globe on a 128-day journey that features an extensive collection of ports, longer stays and leisurely overnights ashore. Departing Fort Lauderdale Jan. 3, 2022, on a westward route, the Grand World Voyage charts a course from continent to continent, immersing guests in each destination so they come away with a deeper understanding of the places visited along the way.

Highlights of the 2022 Grand World Voyage include:

• Fifty ports of call in 27 countries, territories and island nations across four continents.

• Overnight calls at nine ports, including Tokyo and Kobe (Osaka), Japan; Xingang (Beijing), Shanghai and Hong Kong, China; Singapore; Mumbai (Bombay), India; Aqaba, Jordan (overnight and next-day late departure); and Istanbul, Turkey.

• Late-night departures at 10 ports, including Hilo, Hawaii; Naha, Okinawa, Japan; Da Nang, Vietnam; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Dubai and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Aqaba; Ashdod (Jerusalem) and Haifa (Nazareth), Israel; and Mykonos, Greece.

• Scenic cruising in the Amazon River, Kanmon Strait and Dardanelles; transits of the Panama and Suez canals.

• Two equator crossings on one crossing of the International Date Line.

Grand Africa Voyage: From Sea to Savannah

In fall 2021, Holland America Line’s Grand Africa Voyage will circle the continent and features more than a dozen epic safari experiences and wildlife encounters. The 71-day cruise aboard Zaandam departs Fort Lauderdale Oct. 10, 2021, and takes a clockwise route around the continent. Highlights include:

• 18 African calls, with additional visits to San Juan, Puerto Rico; Funchal, Madeira; Crete, Greece; and Aqaba, Jordan.

• Overnight stays at Aqaba; Mahe, Seychelles; Zanzibar, Tanzania; and Cape Town, South Africa (overnight and next-day late departure).

• Late-night departures at Crete; Safaga, Egypt; Richards Bay and Cape Town, South Africa; Walvis Bay, Namibia; and San Juan.

• Wildlife opportunities at Jozani Forest Reserve, Lokobe National Park, Hluhluwe-Umfolozi Game Reserve, Aqulia Game Reserve, Abuko Nature Reserve, Bandia Wildlife Reserve and more.

