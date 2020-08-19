Los Cabos Airport second worldwide to achieve ACI Airport Health Accreditation

Airports Council International (ACI) World and ACI Latin America and Caribbean have announced today that Los Cabos International Airport is the second in the world and the first in Latin American and Caribbean to be accredited in the ACI Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) program.

ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation program recognizes the commitment to health and welfare of passengers, airport staff and the public, by supporting airports assessing the new health measures and procedures introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force (CART) recommendations and in alignment with the joint EASA and ECDC Aviation Health Safety Protocol and ACI EUROPE’s Guidelines for a Healthy Passenger Experience at Airports.

Topics covered by the accreditation include cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing (where feasible and practical), staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities.

“Airports in Latin America and Caribbean have acted quickly to this crisis adapting their procedures to the ICAO CART Recommendations and industry best practices. The ACI Airport Health Accreditation gives airports the opportunity to demonstrate to the travelling public and governments that the measures implemented are consistent with global recognized standards” said Rafael Echevarne, Director General of ACI-LAC.

“The impact of the COVID Pandemic has been devastating to our economies and the reactivation of air transport is key for the economic recovery of our region. The AHA program will contribute restoring confidence in air travel”, added Rafael Echevarne.

“We congratulate Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) and Los Cabos International Airport for being the first airport in the region to be accredited in the Airport Health Accreditation program which demonstrates the commitment of GAP to the health and safety of passengers, employees and the public.”

“Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s priority is to give its passengers a safe and pleasant travel experience. As proof of this is the present accreditation, which keeps us in the leadership of health security at an international level, applying the best protocols and measures in all of our airports”, added Raúl Revuelta, CEO of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

Congratulations to Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and the team from Los Cabos Airport!”

