Hotel Association of Los Angeles condemns use of hotels for migrant detention
The Hotel Association of Los Angeles issues the following statement, attributable to Executive Director Heather Rozman about recent use of Southern California hotels as migrant detention centers.
“The Hotel Association of Los Angeles condemns the use of hotels as migrant detention centers and calls on any hotel that knowingly is providing rooms for such purposed to stop immediately. We applaud Council Member Gil Cedillo for his quick and appropriate response, ensuring the safety and fair treatment of every individual no matter their country of origin.”
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsetnFeature Travel StoryHospitality Industry NewsHotel & Resort NewsHuman Rights NewsPeople in Travel & TourismResponsible Tourism NewsTourism NewsTravel NewsUSA Travel News