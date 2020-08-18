Heathrow Express lifts peak and off-peak restrictions

Heathrow Express is announcing greater ticket flexibility as part of a fully digital future as the dedicated airport express service gears up for customers reviving their travel plans following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Since the Coronavirus outbreak Heathrow Express has introduced a range of safety measures including additional cleaning before every departure from London Paddington and overnight at the depot, social distancing signage and an animation on travelling safely. This complements the use of face coverings which remain mandatory on public transport in England unless you are exempt.

The non-stop service also moved to digital only sales during the Coronavirus pandemic and is now making this permanent. Customers travelling with Heathrow Express will continue to purchase tickets online, via the app and in terminals and stations using card or contactless payments. Customers can also use contactless payment or Oyster simply by tapping in and out on ticket barriers in stations.

Peak and off-peak ticket restrictions will be lifted from 6 September 2020 meaning customers with single tickets, including those bought before 6 September 2020, can travel at any time of day. At the same time, the £22 Express Class single ticket will become an online exclusive rewarding customers who choose to make use of the multilingual Heathrow Express website and app.

Heathrow Express Director Les Freer said: “As part of a range of measures to help customers travel safely following the COVID-19 pandemic we want to offer customers a contactless experience as much as possible. Our new, more flexible fares will mean best value tickets can always be guaranteed when booking before travel at our website or via our app.”

The introduction of more flexible tickets comes after Heathrow Express has frozen fares since 2017 and more than halved the price of weekday advance tickets when the multilingual website and app launched in October 2019.

At a time that cleanliness is on everyone’s mind following the COVID-19 pandemic, customers recently named Heathrow Express trains as the cleanest in the UK with 93% in the Spring 2020 National Rail Passenger Survey.

