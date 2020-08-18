No quarantine required: Israel expands ‘green country’ list

Israel’s officials announced new additions to the ‘green country’ list, that allows Israeli citizens not to go into a mandatory quarantine after returning home from certain countries.

As part of the plan for reopening Israel’s skies, the Ministry of Health announced today that Greece, Bulgaria and Croatia were added to “green” list, meaning that Israeli citizens will be able to come home from those states without having to go into isolation upon return.

The countries were determined in accordance with the rate of infection with COVID-19 prevailing in them. The list of “green” countries will be revised once every two weeks.

In the event of someone traveling to a country whose status is meanwhile revised from green to “red”, he or she will be required to go into isolation upon returning to Israel.

At this stage, the plan for reopening Israel’s skies does not include entry for foreign citizens.

In addition to the three countries announced today, Italy, the UK, Georgia, Germany, Hong Kong, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Estonia, Canada, Rwanda, Denmark, Slovenia, and Austria are on the list of countries from which Israeli citizens may return to Israel without going into isolation.

