Tasmania keeps borders closed, much of Australia following

Based on advice from Public Health, the Department of Health and the State Control Centre, and to allow sufficient time for the COVID-19 situation in Victoria and the threat posed to other states to be clearly controlled, our borders will stay closed, with restrictions remaining in place until at least the 1st of December 2020. This is the message from Tasmanian authorities.

As it stands, anyone who wishes to enter Tasmania who isn’t a resident and is not an essential traveler must quarantine in a government-designated accommodation.

Residents can return but must complete a 14-day quarantine at home.

Meanwhile, West Australia Premier Mark McGowan has pushed back easing of restrictions in the state by two months.

Premier McGowan has set a tentative date of October 24 for phase five to be introduced, which would remove the two square metre rule for businesses and the 50 percent capacity limit on venues.

The Pirtek Perth event is currently scheduled for October 31-November 1.

The decisions by the Western Australian Government and Tasmanian Government comes amid the ongoing outbreak in Victoria. Victoria recorded 222 new cases of coronavirus today, the lowest number of cases in a month, and 17 deaths.