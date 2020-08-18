Accor has a free response to COVID-19: A virtual doctor

From today, all Accor hotel guests in Australia, New Zealand and French Polynesia will have access to a network of thousands of accredited medical professionals 24/7 via a tele-medical consultation to assist with any medical situations that arise during their stay.

This free-of-charge medical service can apply to any non-urgent medical need and is suitable for, but not limited to, Covid-19 concerns as it allows guests to receive medical advice in the comfort of their room.

Accor is now offering expert medical teleconsultations to guests staying at Accor hotels, resorts and apartments across the globe through its innovative partnership with AXA, a global leader in insurance and telemedicine solutions.

Simon McGrath, COO of Accor Pacific, commented, “Our intention is very simple – to look after and care for every one of our valued guests.

As well as receiving a warm and safe welcome at an Accor hotel, resort or apartment, our partnership with AXA will help our guests by giving them quick and easy access to medical advice. We hope this initiative brings further peace of mind.”

Accor has been prioritising the safety of its guests on a daily basis for more than 50 years, thanks to its high standards of hygiene and cleanliness applied at all of its hotels around the world.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of guests and team members, Accor elevated these norms even further earlier this year by launching its cleanliness and prevention label, ALLSAFE, which has some of the most stringent cleaning standards and operational protocols in the world of hospitality to ensure that people will have peace of mind when they stay with Accor.

There are 16 additional protocols, including an ALLSAFE Officer at every hotel, additional training for team members, and enhanced cleaning protocols which include using medical-grade products known to kill the virus.

This year, Accor’s teams have also been heavily involved in providing care for quarantined or isolating guests, accommodation for frontline workers, and food parcels for doctors and nurses, as well as for local communities.

Accor also provided shelter for homeless people and other vulnerable members of the community who needed shelter during the crisis.