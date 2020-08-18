Meet Heidi Tang, the new Executive Assistant Manage at Niccolo Changsha Hotel in Hainan

The new luxury sky hotel, Niccolo Changsha has a new Executive Assistant Manager. The hotel crowns the top floors of Changsha IFS, where the 452-metre towering city icon is comprised of contemporary chic hotel Niccolo, corporate offices, residences, and luxury retail. The hotel is located in Hunan capital’s premier address in Furong District e

Niccolo Changsha announced that Ms. Heidi Tang has been promoted from Director of Sales & Marketing to Executive Assistant Manager of the hotel. In her new role, she will assist the General Manager in the daily operation and management of Niccolo Changsha.

Ms Tang has more than 14 years of experience in sales, marketing, and promotions. She previously held sales management positions at Sheraton, Westin, InterContinental, Wanda among others, and has a wealth of experience in the analysis of hotel marketing strategies, public relations, MICE and corporate relationships, revenue management, and online sales strategies.

Ms Tang joined Niccolo Changsha in March 2018 as Director of Sales & Marketing during the hotel’s pre-opening phase. She is fully responsible for the hotel’s sales & marketing department, and actively promotes the brand through creative cross-brand artistic cooperation with diverse industries such as luxury cars and designer brands. She has also successfully positioned the hotel as a market leader by expanding corporate loyalty and experience management, enabling the hotel to win a number of domestic and international hospitality industry awards.

Since the opening of the hotel in October 2018, Ms Tang has led the sales team to reach first place in the RevPAR Generation Index, and exceeded budget targets while delivering solid achievements. She is passionate about her work, leading teams in revenue management and sales training while working to improve the guest experience and Return on Investment. In November 2019, Ms Tang, then Niccolo Changsha’s Director of Sales & Marketing, won the prestigious and influential “Sales Hotelier of the Year 2019” at Stelliers Greater China Grand Awards held at the Four Seasons Hotel Macao.

Mr Jorgen Christensen, General Manager of Niccolo Changsha, commented, “Congratulations to Heidi on her promotion to Executive Assistant Manager at Niccolo Changsha. Heidi has the charisma, attitude and aptitude that make her the optimal sales leader and manager. With her creative marketing strategies and rich management experience, we look forward to welcoming more innovative brand partnerships and unique travel experiences for all travelers and guests at Niccolo Changsha.”