Grand Canyon Resort Corporation Announces Interim CEO
Leading through recovery period due to COVID-19
Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, whose businesses include Grand Canyon West and Hualapai River Runners, announced Hualapai Tribal member Ruby Steele as the Interim Chief Executive Officer. Ruby most recently held the position as the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for the Corporation. The Board of Directors moved Ruby Steele into the position of Interim CEO to lead Grand Canyon Resort Corporation through the recovery period that the entire tourism industry and country are experiencing due to COVID-19. The Board announced its support for Ruby and expressed she has the ability, experience, and talent to reinvent
