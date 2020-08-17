Fairmont Hotels & Resorts announces new executive appointment

Felice Friedson is the publisher of the American based themedialine.org. Felice reports from Jerusalem and is giving her i...

Rebuilding Middle East Tourism: The example in Israel and Jordan

The Hon. Minister of Tourism Didier Dogley from Seychelles and Sherin Francis, CEO of the Seychelles Tourism Board with ...

Rebuilding Seychelles Tourism: Q&A with the minister of tourism and CEO Seychelles Tourism Board

Will meetings return? Can hotels really open safely?… or should we stay home

Dr. Elinor Garely discusses the future and challenges of Meetings and Incentive and questions hotels not to do enough to r...