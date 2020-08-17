Fairmont Hotels & Resorts announces new executive appointment
Philip Barnes named new General Manager of Fairmont Century Plaza
Philip Barnes has been appointed Regional Vice President, Southern California and General Manager, Fairmont Century Plaza. Barnes brings more than four decades of international hospitality experience to his role, effective September 1, 2020. Throughout his career, Barnes has worked across five continents in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations. He joins Fairmont Century Plaza from his most recent position as Managing Director and Regional Vice President, The Savoy in London, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, where he has been since 2016. Preceding his role at The Savoy, Barnes had held a number of positi
