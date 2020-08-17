Volaris launches new nonstop service from San Jose to Mexico City

Volaris announced new, nonstop service from Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) to Mexico City (MEX) today, with three weekly flights beginning Nov. 9, 2020. Mexico City will become the seventh nonstop route between Silicon Valley’s Airport and Mexico and the fifth flown by Volaris.

“We’re excited to add Mexico City to the growing list of routes Volaris flies between San Jose and Mexico,” said SJC Director of Aviation John Aitken. “Mexico is an important business and leisure destination for many South Bay Area travelers, and Volaris continues to recognize the strength of the San Jose market with added service and competitive fares.”

As Mexico’s largest city and one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the Western Hemisphere, Mexico City is home to a rich cultural history, some of the world’s most well-known museums and a variety of delicious culinary experiences. Mexico’s booming capital region is also the emerging tech hub of Latin America, with a strong business connection to Silicon Valley. The many South Bay Area travelers with personal and family ties to central Mexico will also benefit from the added convenience of this new nonstop service.

“Volaris remains focused in providing the best travel experience at affordable prices so more people can travel to San José, California. We have pioneered the implementation of a Biosafety Protocol since early May that protects Clients and Crew during all the stages of the trip, and we are confident that this new route will help more friends and relatives to reunite after so many months apart,” said Miguel Aguíñiga Rodríguez, Markets Development Director of Volaris.

Beginning Nov. 9, Volaris’s new San José-Mexico City flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays according to the following schedule (all times local):

Route Departs Arrives Frequency San José – Mexico City 4:50 p.m. 11:30 p.m. Mon, Wed, Fri Mexico City – San José 12:40 p.m. 3:20 p.m. Mon, Wed, Fri

Volaris will initiate service with its modern Airbus A320 aircraft with seating for 179 passengers.

Volaris serves more destinations in Mexico nonstop from SJC than any other carrier. In addition to this new Mexico City service, Volaris flies nonstop between SJC and Guadalajara (GDL), León/Guanajuato (BJX), Morelia (MLM), and Zacatecas (ZCL).

