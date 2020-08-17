WTM Latin America postponed to April 2021

Due to the continuing escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil and Latin America, Reed Exhibitions has decided to postpone the 2020 edition of WTM Latin America.

The event, which had initially been scheduled for October 2020, is now planned to take place on 6, 7 and 8 April 2021 at the same venue; Expo Center Norte in São Paulo.

Our number one priority is the health and safety of all our visitors, exhibitors, partners and staff.

We’ve responded to the current pandemic situation through hosting ongoing conversations with our customers, always maintaining that their welfare is our number one priority.

Due to the uncertainty in the region and around the world, with many of our clients facing company travel bans, we’ve made the decision not to go ahead with this year’s event. Our thoughts are with all those affected in these difficult times.

We also recognise that businesses have to continue. With this in mind, over the coming months, we will be creating ways of keeping our travel community connected to support and collaborate to keep our world moving during this challenging period.

In November, we will launch WTM Virtual, a digital event that will bring together the portfolio’s four brands – WTM Latin America, WTM Africa, ATM, WTM London and Travel Forward – to promote interaction between exhibitors and visitors, provide quality content and information on the tourist chain and other activities.

We want to thank you for your patience and support during this challenging and uncertain time. Please stay connected on our official channels for more news over the next few months.

#rebuildingtravel