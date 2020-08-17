Al-Qaeda Terror Attack on Elite Hotel kills 16, injured 28

The Elite Hotel in Somalia is a luxury beach resort hotel in the capital city of Mogadishu.

Today 16 people were killed and at least 28 injured in a terror attack by Al Shabaab. 200 people were able to escape unharmed.

The hotel was under siege for 4 hours. Harakat al-Shabaab al-Mujahideen, more commonly known as al-Shabaab, is a terrorist, jihadist fundamentalist group based in East Africa. In 2012, it pledged allegiance to the militant Islamist organization Al-Qaeda.

A car bomb exploded near a hotel and gunmen entered the premises.

Col. Ahmed Aden, a Somali police officer, told the Associated Press that the explosion blew off the security gate to the hotel. He said that gunmen then ran into the building and took hostages. Two of the attackers have been shot dead.

A reader from Somalia told eTurboNews, that such attacks are harming many other beach resorts that are trying to survive.