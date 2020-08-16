Quebec COVID-19 situation weekly update

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzAugust 16, 2020 18:50
Quebec COVID-19 situation weekly update

The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Quebec show 67 new cases, bringing the total number of infected persons to 61,151. Also, no deaths have occurred in the past 24 hours, to which is added 1 death whose date is unknown, for a total of 5,720. The number of hospitalizations remained the same compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 149. Of these, patients in intensive care remained stable at 25. 14,947 tests were taken on August 14, for a total of 1,460,778.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date

Confirmed

cases

Deaths

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations

in intensive

care

Tests

performed

August 9

98

2

157

(+1)

21

(-1)

9,104

August 10

91

2

151

(-6)

21

13,241

August 11

95

2

151

20

(-1)

15,259

August 12

livestream2

104

2

149

(-2)

23

(+3)

18,596

August 13

87

1

151

(+2)

25

(+2)

17,545

August 14

80

0

149

(-2)

25

14,947

August 15

67

0

149

25

NA

The majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown. It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column of deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

CATEGORIES
Follow on Feedly