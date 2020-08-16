Quebec COVID-19 situation weekly update
The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Quebec show 67 new cases, bringing the total number of infected persons to 61,151. Also, no deaths have occurred in the past 24 hours, to which is added 1 death whose date is unknown, for a total of 5,720. The number of hospitalizations remained the same compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 149. Of these, patients in intensive care remained stable at 25. 14,947 tests were taken on August 14, for a total of 1,460,778.
Summary Data Evolution Table
|
Date
|
Confirmed
|
Deaths
|
Hospitalizations
|
Hospitalizations
|
Tests
|
August 9
|
98
|
2
|
157
(+1)
|
21
(-1)
|
9,104
|
August 10
|
91
|
2
|
151
(-6)
|
21
|
13,241
|
August 11
|
95
|
2
|
151
|
20
(-1)
|
15,259
|
August 12
|
104
|
2
|
149
(-2)
|
23
(+3)
|
18,596
|
August 13
|
87
|
1
|
151
(+2)
|
25
(+2)
|
17,545
|
August 14
|
80
|
0
|
149
(-2)
|
25
|
14,947
|
August 15
|
67
|
0
|
149
|
25
|
NA
The majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown. It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column of deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.