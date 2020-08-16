Quebec COVID-19 situation weekly update

Date Confirmed



performed August 9 98 2 157 (+1) 21 (-1) 9,104 August 10 91 2 151 (-6) 21 13,241 August 11 95 2 151 20 (-1) 15,259 August 12 104 2 149 (-2) 23 (+3) 18,596 August 13 87 1 151 (+2) 25 (+2) 17,545 August 14 80 0 149 (-2) 25 14,947 August 15 67 0 149 25 NA

The majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown. It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column of deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.