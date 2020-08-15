SUNx Malta Looking for Greta Thunbergs for Travel and Tourism

SUNx Malta is working to build a “Climate Friendly Travel” future ~ Low-carbon: SDG-linked: Paris 1.5 trajectory. Our goal is to help companies and communities boost their Climate Resilience.

We know that COVID-19 is today’s harsh reality, but we believe that existential Climate Change will be many times worse, and that we also need to prepare smartly and thoughtfully for a Climate Neutral future, while responding to the pandemic.

As part of our program we are launching an online Diploma course to train young people to be Champions for Climate Friendly Travel, helping to support change in companies and communities. The training program has been developed with Malta’s Institute of Tourism Studies, runs for 12-months, is taught by some 25 of the world’s thought leaders on Climate Change and Sustainable Tourism, at modest cost. As an online course, it has been designed to fit with existing roles, and strengthen organisational capacity.

Professor Geoffrey Lipman, SUNx Malta President said:

“We are looking for people with the same mindset as Greta Thunberg about Climate Change, as well as having a belief that Climate Friendly Travel is the only way for our sector to play its part in the New Climate Economy.”

The inaugural course starts in October 2020 – Full details and registration can be found here

#rebuildingtravel