Virgin Atlantic Travel Bubble Scheme for India

A Virgin Atlantic travel bubble scheme will connect Delhi and Mumbai with London under an air bubble arrangement that India has created with the UK. The airline plans to provide 3 flights a week between London Heathrow and Delhi starting September 2. Then it will grow to 4 flights per week to Mumbai 2 weeks later.

The airline said in a statement: “All customers eligible under the guidelines issued by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs as per the air bubble scheme will be able to travel onboard Virgin Atlantic’s direct services to London Heathrow and the US. The airline plans to operate 3 flights a week from Delhi to London Heathrow from September 2, 2020. Mumbai service restarts from September 17 and will operate 4 flights a week to London. Both the destinations will provide connections to New York JFK and will operate on a 787-9 Dreamliner.

India began to reopen its borders to select countries following 4 months of limited international flights. To date, the country has set up bilateral air bubbles with 7 countries: Canada, France, Germany, Maldives, UAE, UK, and the US.

While allowing air travel between these countries will resume, entry into India is still restricted. Only Indian Nationals, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders, and those with certain essential visas are allowed to enter the country.

For those wanting to leave India, there are fewer restrictions in place. India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation has confirmed that travelers holding all types of valid visas for Canada, UAE, UK, and the US are allowed to travel. These visas include tourist, business, student, and transit.

British Airways will also be resuming relief flights from London Heathrow to the country passengers are eligible to travel to according to government guidelines beginning August 17. The airline will service 5 flights per week between Delhi and Mumbai to London Heathrow, with 4 flights per week between London and Hyderabad and Bangalore.

