Antigua and Barbuda Inspires Travelers with Signature Cocktail “The Lift Off”

Jet off to sunny Antigua and Barbuda, with Antigua and Barbuda’s newest specialty cocktail, “The Lift Off.”

With the ever-increasing popularity of virtual and socially distanced happy hours, The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority asked Antigua and Barbuda award-winning mixologist, Altino Spencer, to create a new cocktail to transport people to Antigua and Barbuda.

Inspired by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s “Your Space in the Sun” campaign, the expert mixologist produced the signature cocktail, perfect for those dreaming of an escape to the twin-island paradise. Launched in June when the destination re-opened to visitors, the ‘Your Space in the Sun’ campaign invites people to come to Antigua and Barbuda to broaden their horizons and enjoy all the space they need: space to move, space to think, space to be you.

Spencer designed The Lift Off cocktail to evoke the flavors and bliss of an escape to idyllic Antigua and Barbuda. While highlighting ingredients found in Antigua and Barbuda, the cocktail can easily be replicated by those at home.

We are welcoming visitors again, but know not everyone can travel just yet, and this cocktail is an ode to them. With The Lift Off people can add some typical Antigua and Barbuda colors, flavors and fun to their gatherings, bringing Antigua and Barbuda to them, until they are ready to travel to our shores.

Made with crisp, light flavors, The Lift Off conjures up images of Antigua and Barbuda including the 365 beaches, boundless blue waters, secluded harbors, boutique properties, private villas and one-of-a-kind attractions and dining options. Spencer combines citrus flavors, the famed Antigua Cavalier Rum, a drizzle of blue and fun fruit garnishes to create a drink reminiscent of the turquoise waters surrounding Antigua and Barbuda.

The recipe calls for 0.5 oz simple syrup, 0.5 oz lime juice, 0.5 oz Grand Marnier, 1.5 oz Antigua Cavalier white rum, 0.5 oz Blue Curacao (for drizzling), 1 orange (for garnish) and ice.

To watch the Altino Spencer tutorial on how to make The Lift-Off cocktail with full recipe visit www.visitantiguabarbuda.com/destinations/lift-off-cocktail

ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

Antigua (pronounced An-tee’ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew’da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. Voted the World Travel Awards 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 Caribbean’s Most Romantic Destination, the twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches – one for every day of the year. The largest of the Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson’s Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua’s tourism events calendar includes the prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua’s smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 17 mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere. Find information on Antigua & Barbuda at: www.visitantiguabarbuda.com or follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/antiguabarbuda ; Facebook www.facebook.com/antiguabarbuda ; Instagram: www.instagram.com/AntiguaandBarbuda

