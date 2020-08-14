Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort names new General Manager

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort has announced the appointment of Daryn Hudson as its General Manager, ahead of the hotel’s opening in October 2020. A highly-skilled hospitality professional, Daryn brings a wealth of experience to the role, having joined Marriott International for the first time in 2005 as Director of Food & Beverage at the Surfers Paradise Marriott Resort & Spa. He has gone on to become one the company’s most highly-regarded executives.

Having moved to Southeast Asia to take up senior roles at Marriott hotels in Manila and Bangkok, Daryn achieved his first General Manager’s role in 2013 at Marriott Executive Apartments Sathorn Vista, Bangkok. A successful spell as GM of the Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Pangyo saw Daryn win the “Asia Pacific General Manager of the Year – Select Service” and “Global Courtyard Diamond General Manager of the Year” awards in 2016.

Most recently, Daryn was GM of The Stones Hotel – Legian Bali, Autograph Collection, where he succeeded in improving overall performance, and re-positioning the hotel in the Bali market. During his stellar career, Daryn has also successfully completed a series of Marriott leadership programs, including Executive Leadership training in Asia Pacific and the U.S. With such a proven track record, he is the perfect person to lead Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort.

“I am delighted to take this opportunity. With its large room count and impressive facilities, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort will bring something new to the island’s hospitality landscape, providing options for leisure travellers and large-scale corporate events. I look forward to working with our entire team as we prepare to welcome our first guests later this year,” said Daryn Hudson. Daryn will be based in Phuket with his wife and two daughters.