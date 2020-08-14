Nur-Sultan to Frankfurt flights on Air Astana to start August 28

Air Astana will resume direct flights from Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan to Frankfurt on 18th August 2020, with services initially being operated four times a week, increasing to daily services by September. Flights will be operated using the latest Airbus A321LR aircraft, with flight times being 6h 20m outbound to Frankfurt and 5h 45m on the return to Nur-Sultan.

The schedule of the flight has also been updated to a morning arrival in Frankfurt, enabling maximum connectivity with partner airlines across Europe and North America. Air Astana’s fleet of A321LR aircraft boast 16 flat-bed Business Class seats and 150 economy class seats furnished with personalized inflight entertainment screens. The flight between Nur-Sultan and Frankfurt is operated in a codeshare partnership with Lufthansa.

Basic Economy class fares departing Kazakhstan start from KZT 215,191 (Euro 440) and from KZT 1,065,418 (Euro 2,172) in Business Class return (inclusive of governmental taxes, airport fees and charges). Passengers with tickets for flights that had been canceled due to the earlier flight suspension can be re-booked onto flights from the 18th of August without penalty.

In accordance with German health regulations, all passengers (except those in transit) traveling to Germany from Kazakhstan must undertake a Covid-19 test at the point of departure within 48 hours of departure, or within 72 hours of entering Germany. Passengers will also be required to fill out two copies of a ‘passenger locator card’ during the flight. Passengers arriving at Kazakhstan should familiarize themselves with government health and quarantine regulations.

Air Astana resumed the domestic network in May. Services to several international destinations recommenced during June and July, with Almaty to Dubai and Atyrau to Amsterdam services being added on 17th August, together with Almaty to Kyiv on 19th August.