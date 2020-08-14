US tourism & leisure industry decreased 94.4%

In the United States, the value marked a decrease of 94.4% over the previous quarter and a drop of 96.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $10.73bn.Total tourism & leisure industry M&A deals in Q2 2020 worth $387.67m was announced in the US.

The US held a 10.7% share of the global tourism & leisure industry M&A deal value that totaled $3.64bn in Q2 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 35 deals during Q2 2020, marking a drop of 37.5% over the previous quarter and a drop of 50% over the last four-quarter average.

The top five tourism & leisure industry M&A deals accounted for 98.2% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five tourism & leisure M&A deals stood at $380.55m, against the overall value of $387.67m recorded for the month.

The top five tourism & leisure industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

Twin River Worldwide Holdings’ $155m asset transaction with Eldorado Resorts

The $110m asset transaction with by GFI Capital Resources Group

TRT Gym Asset Holdings’ $80m acquisition of Gold’s Gym International

The $25m asset transaction with Caesars Entertainment and VICI Properties by Twin River Worldwide Holdings

Sarasa Hotels’ asset transaction with Rosemont Hotels for $10.55m.

Source: Global Impact