Bahamas Ministry of Tourism announces Virtual Golf Shootout on YouTube

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism announced Monday, the launch of a first-of-its kind virtual Closest to the Pin golf shootout. This unique competition will feature LPGA Tour professionals and golf industry personalities going head to head live on YouTube.

The Islands Of The Bahamas Virtual Shootout will be held at 7 p.m. EDT Sept. 2 and will feature 16 contestants, among them two-time Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic Champion Brittany Lincicome, 2019 Bahamas Shootout Champion Alison Lee, long drive champion Troy Mullins, and trick shot artist Tania Tare. The competition format will be one shot, survive and advance, in a March Madness style bracket configuration. Fans can tune in to watch on the WGT Golf YouTube channel. The livestream will benefit the Bahamas Red Cross, with a live call to action during the competition.

Golf media personality and former host of Golf Channel’s “Round Trip”, Matt Ginella will moderate and provide color commentary during the WGT livestream (https://www.youtube.com/c/wgt/). Global Golf Management will executive produce the event.

“While the current environment has impacted the way golf players and fans enjoy the sport, The Islands Of The Bahamas remains a top golf destination, so we are thrilled that we are able to virtually bring fans to the course to watch the Closest to the Pin golf shootout from the comfort of their own homes,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, Deputy Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation.

Beginning August 10, fans can participate in a sweepstakes promotion and register to remain informed about the Bahamas Virtual Shootout via www.bahamasgolfgetaway.com. As part of the WGT livestream, Ginella will announce the Grand Prize winner –a trip for two to The Bahamas, with a stay at Atlantis, Paradise Island and golf at the famed Ocean Club Golf Course.

“Global Golf has served as a conduit for the sport of professional golf for 28+ years and the Virtual Golf Shootout allowed us to develop a unique concept with existing and new partners,” said Jeff Raedle, principal at Global Golf Management. “Our goal was to pivot from some of the traditional golf activities and provide the golfers, fans and corporate partners like The Islands of the Bahamas, Atlantis, LPGA TOUR and WGT by Topgolf new opportunities to connect with each other.”

The event underscores the unique ongoing relationship between Global Golf Management and Bahamas Ministry of Tourism. Previously, GGM and BMOT partnered with the LPGA Tour to conduct the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic at Ocean Club Golf Course. In 2019, the Bahamas White Sands Golf Series was launched. The series featured a Pro-Am event, custom television content, and a NCAA golf invitational that included top men’s and women’s teams. The Bahamas White Sands Series is scheduled to return in 2021.

“What a great opportunity to showcase an incredible destination that is very close to our hearts, see world-class athletes compete online, and continue to work with extraordinary partners,” added Raedle.

