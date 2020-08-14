Trump announces ‘historic peace agreement’ between Israel and United Arab Emirates

US President Donald Trump, in a surprise announcement on Thursday, announced that Israel and the United Arab Emirates had reached a peace agreement.

In a joint statement, Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said they had spoken on Thursday “and agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.”

The United Arab Emirates becomes the first major Arab state to recognize Israel since the Israel-Jordan Peace Treaty was signed on October 26, 1994. Today’s action is a significant step toward peace in the Middle East.

Now, opening direct ties between two of the Middle East’s most dynamic economies, Israel and the UAE, will transform the region by spurring economic growth, enhancing technological innovation, and forging closer people-to-people relations.

“They’re the two most capable countries in the Middle East—two very capable, very skilled, very innovative allies of the United States,” National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said. “So it’s great for Israel, it’s great for the UAE, but it’s also great for . . . the American people.”

Today’s historic agreement has been named the Abraham Accord. “Abraham, as many of you know, was the father of all three great faiths. He is referred to as ‘Abraham’ in the Christian faith, ‘Ibrahim’ in the Muslim faith, and ‘Avraham’ in the Jewish faith,” U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said in the Oval Office today.

“No person better symbolizes the potential for unity among all these three great faiths than Abraham.”

Delegations from Israel and the UAE will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security and the establishment of reciprocal embassies, they said.

